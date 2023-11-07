Hostess Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $22.8…

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — LENEXA, Kan. (AP) — Hostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $22.8 million.

The Lenexa, Kansas-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $352.8 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $366 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWNK

