Horace Mann: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) on Thursday reported profit of $11.7 million in its third quarter.

The Springfield, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The provider of auto and homeowners’ insurance for teachers and other educators posted revenue of $378.7 million in the period.

Horace Mann expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.20 to $1.45 per share.

