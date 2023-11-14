Home Depot: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.81 billion.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.81 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $3.81 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.76 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $37.71 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.52 billion.

