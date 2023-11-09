Hologic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Hologic Inc. (HOLX) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $90.6…

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $945.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $941.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $456 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.03 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Hologic expects its per-share earnings to be 92 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $960 million to $985 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $921.4 million.

Hologic expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.02 billion.

