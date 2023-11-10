Hologic, Doximity rise; Trade Desk, Plug Power fall, Friday, 11/10/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Trade Desk Inc., down $12.80 to $64.01.
The digital-advertising platform gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.
Illumina Inc., down $8.61 to $98.37.
The genetic testing tools company cut its profit forecast for the year.
Unity Software Inc., up $1.77 to $27.01.
The video gaming software company is reviewing potential changes to its product portfolio and cost structure.
Doximity Inc., up $3.33 to $23.83.
The medical social networking site raised its revenue forecast for its fiscal year.
Plug Power Inc., down $2.39 to $3.54.
The alternative energy company warned investors that it could face financial collapse within the next 12 months.
Groupon Inc., down $4.71 to $8.82.
The online daily deal service reported disappointing third-quarter earnings.
Flowers Foods Inc., down $1.53 to $20.63.
The bakery goods company trimmed its sales forecast for the year.
Hologic Inc., up $4.93 to $72.13.
The medical device maker beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.