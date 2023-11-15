Hollysys Automation: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) on Wednesday reported net income of $31.6 million in…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) on Wednesday reported net income of $31.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had net income of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The maker of industrial, rail and subway automation systems posted revenue of $199.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOLI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.