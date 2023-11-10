Histogen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Histogen Inc. (HSTO) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.9 million in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Histogen Inc. (HSTO) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $5,000 in the period.

