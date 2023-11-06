Hilton Grand Vacations: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $92…

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 91 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HGV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HGV

