Hillenbrand: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — BATESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) on Wednesday reported profit of $18.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Batesville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.13 per share.

The diversified industrial company specializing in business-to-business products posted revenue of $762.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $569.7 million, or $8.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.83 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Hillenbrand expects its per-share earnings to range from 66 cents to 71 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.95 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.44 billion.

