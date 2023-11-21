Hibbett: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $25.5 million.…



On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of $2.05.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $431.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $415.8 million.

Hibbett expects full-year earnings to be $8 to $8.30 per share.

