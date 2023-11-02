Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
HF Sinclair: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 6:50 AM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $790.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $4.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.06 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.65 per share.

The independent energy company posted revenue of $8.91 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.18 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DINO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DINO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

