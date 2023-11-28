Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income…

SPRING, Texas (AP) — SPRING, Texas (AP) — Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $642 million.

The Spring, Texas-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The information technology products and services provider posted revenue of $7.35 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.03 billion, or $1.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects its per-share earnings to range from 42 cents to 50 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $6.9 billion to $7.3 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.82 to $2.02 per share.

