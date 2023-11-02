Heritage Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.4…

Listen now to WTOP News

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.4 million in its third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $186.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HRTG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HRTG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.