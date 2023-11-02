Hercules Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $28 million.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $116.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $113.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HTGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HTGC

