Henry Schein: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $137 million.

On a per-share basis, the Melville, New York-based company said it had net income of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, were $1.32 per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The health care products maker posted revenue of $3.16 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.19 billion.

Henry Schein expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.43 to $4.71 per share.

