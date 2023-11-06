Hecla Mining: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Monday reported a loss of…

COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — COEUR D`ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Monday reported a loss of $22.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coeur d`Alene, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The precious metals company posted revenue of $181.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.