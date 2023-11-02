Health Catalyst: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT) on Thursday reported a loss of $22 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South Jordan, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The provider of data analytics for the health care industry posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Health Catalyst said it expects revenue in the range of $70.1 million to $75.1 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $291 million to $296 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCAT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.