HCI Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — HCI Group Inc. (HCI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $13.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $131.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCI

