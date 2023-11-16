Haynes International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $13.1…

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — Haynes International Inc. (HAYN) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $13.1 million.

The Kokomo, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The alloy products maker posted revenue of $160.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42 million, or $3.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $590 million.

