Harvard Bioscience: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — HOLLISTON, Mass. (AP) — Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its third quarter.

The Holliston, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The medical instruments maker posted revenue of $25.4 million in the period.

