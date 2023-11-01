Hanover Insurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $8.6 million.

The Worcester, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 19 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period.

