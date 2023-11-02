Hannon Armstrong: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $21.4 million.

The Annapolis, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 62 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The provider of financing for sustainable infrastructure projects posted revenue of $89.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $36.8 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HASI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HASI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.