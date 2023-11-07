Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $42…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $42 million.

On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were 89 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The private-market investment firm posted revenue of $126.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $127.3 million.

