Hamilton Beach: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.3 million in its third quarter.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $153.6 million in the period.

