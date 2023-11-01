VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Big crowds expected at Arlington National Cemetery | Veterans Day events
Home » Latest News » Hamilton Beach: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 1, 2023, 6:31 PM

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.3 million in its third quarter.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 74 cents per share.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $153.6 million in the period.

