Halozyme Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $81.8 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $216 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $219.5 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $825 million to $845 million.

