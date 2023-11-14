Hallmark Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.5 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of $11.83. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were $6.43 per share.

The property and casualty insurance company posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $40.9 million.

