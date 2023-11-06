Hallador Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Hallador Energy Co. (HNRG) on Monday reported profit of $16.1…

The Terre Haute, Indiana-based company said it had net income of 44 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, came to 47 cents per share.

The coal, oil and gas producer posted revenue of $165.8 million in the period.

