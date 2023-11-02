Haemonetics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Haemonetics Corp. (HAE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $24.9 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors posted revenue of $318.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $319.2 million.

Haemonetics expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $3.95 per share.

