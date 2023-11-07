Hackett Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported profit of $9.4 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported profit of $9.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Miami-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 41 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $75.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $74.6 million.

