GXO Logistics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $66 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The contract logistics provider posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

GXO Logistics expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.55 to $2.65 per share.

