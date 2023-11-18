Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

November 18, 2023, 3:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House deputy national security adviser Jon Finer; former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Mike Mullen; Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Herzog; United Nations Relief and Works Agency Director of Communications Juliette Touma; San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Finer; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., and Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill.; Jordanian Ambassador to the U.S. Dina Kawar.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen Chris Coons, D-Del.; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up