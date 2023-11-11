Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 8:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Reps. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Netanyahu, Sullivan, McDaniel; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Warner; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Michael Herzog, Israel’s ambassador to the United States.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up