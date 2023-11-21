Guess: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $55.7 million.…

BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) — Guess Inc. (GES) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $55.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bioggio, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $651.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $656.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Guess expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.53 to $1.60.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.67 to $2.74 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GES

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.