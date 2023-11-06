Guardant Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Monday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — Guardant Health Inc. (GH) on Monday reported a loss of $86.1 million in its third quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 93 cents per share.

The provider of oncology testing services posted revenue of $143 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $137.3 million.

Guardant Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $553 million to $556 million.

