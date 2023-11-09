Groupon: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.4 million in its third…

CHICAGO (AP) — Groupon Inc. (GRPN) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.4 million in its third quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.31 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 12 cents per share.

The online daily deal service posted revenue of $126.5 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $131 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRPN

