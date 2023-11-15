Griffon: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Wednesday reported net income of $42 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Griffon Corp. (GFF) on Wednesday reported net income of $42 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 79 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.19 per share.

The garage door and building products maker posted revenue of $641.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $77.6 million, or $1.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.69 billion.

Griffon expects full-year revenue of $2.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GFF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.