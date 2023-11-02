Grid Dynamics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings…

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (GDYN) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $676,000.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $77.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $76.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Grid Dynamics said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $78 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDYN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDYN

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.