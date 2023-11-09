Green Dot: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.3 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $353 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $348.6 million, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $331.3 million.

Green Dot expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.62 to $1.90 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDOT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.