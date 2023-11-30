Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA-GOVERNOR

RALEIGH. N.C. — Attorneys for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican lawmakers are expected in court Thursday to argue over a Cooper demand that a three-judge panel block a law from taking effect that shifts who appoints State Board of Elections members from the governor to legislative leaders. Previous attempts by the GOP-controlled General Assembly to alter the board’s makeup have been struck down by state courts. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 550 words by 3 p.m.

MEDICAID EXPANSION-NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — A decade after the federal government began offering expanded Medicaid coverage in states that opted to accept it, hundreds of thousands of adults in North Carolina are set to receive benefits, a development that boosters say will aid hospitals and local economies in addition to the long-term uninsured. More than 600,000 North Carolinians are ultimately expected to qualify, with roughly half to be automatically enrolled as of Friday. By Gary Robertson and Hannah Schoenbaum. SENT: 900 words.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

SERIAL KILLER-GUNS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A sporting goods chain is paying the families of three people shot to death by a South Carolina serial killer $2.5 million after the store sold guns to a straw buyer for the killer. The lawsuit says Todd Kohlhepp at times stood near the buyer, picking out guns at Academy Sports Outdoors to be purchased. The estates of the victims will split the settlement. Kohlhepp pleaded guilty in 2017 to killing seven people — three on his property on Spartanburg County and four others about 12 years earlier at a motorcycle shop. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 490 words, photo.

____

VIRGINIA

MISSISSIPPI-PRETRIAL DETENTION

JACKSON, Miss. — Most people in Mississippi’s county jails have been held at least three months without formal charges while waiting to go on trial. A survey released Thursday shows some wait longer because two-thirds of counties have grand juries that meet only two or three times a year to consider indictments. University of Mississippi Law School students and staff collected the data. They issued public records requests and called district attorneys and court clerks. The center’s director says Mississippi should join most other states in limiting how long prosecutors can delay seeking indictments. He says “geographic misfortune” can cause longer pretrial detentions. By Emily Wagster Pettus. SENT: 870 words, photo.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

FBI HEADQUARTERS

WASHINGTON — A federal watchdog will investigate how the Biden administration chose a site for a new FBI headquarters following a contentious competition marked by allegations of conflict of interest. Virginia political leaders said Thursday that the Inspector General for the General Services Administration is probing the decision to locate the facility in Greenbelt, Maryland, over a site in Virginia. It would replace the FBI’s crumbling headquarters in nearby Washington, D.C. Virginia leaders called on the GSA to pause doing anything related to relocation until the review is complete. The agency has denied any conflict and says it chose Greenbelt because it was the cheapest option. By Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 340 words, photo.

____

____

____

——————————

——————————

