Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

REL–CATHOLIC SEX ABUSE-UNSEEN BLACK VICTIMS

BALTIMORE — Black survivors have been nearly invisible in the Catholic Church sexual abuse crisis — even in Baltimore, home to a historic Black Catholic community. Cases of clergy abuse among African Americans are underreported, experts say, and the church generally does not publicly track victims’ race. This year, the Maryland attorney general released a scathing report, documenting abuse cases in the Baltimore archdiocese but leaving out context about race. An AP analysis subsequently found that out of 27 parishes in the archdiocese that have significant Black populations, at least 19 — 70% — previously had priests on staff who have been accused of sexual abuse. By Tiffany Stanley and Lea Skene. SENT: 2,340 words, photos.

MARYLAND-POLICE OFFICER-TRIAL

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — A Maryland jury will decide in the coming weeks whether a Prince George’s County police officer broke the law when he shot and killed a handcuffed man in 2020. A trial began Tuesday for Michael Owen Jr., who had served on the police force for 10 years when he became the first officer in the county’s history to be charged with murder in an on-duty killing. He faces second-degree murder and other charges. The Washington Post reports that prosecutors and defense attorneys disputed whether the officer acted in self-defense when he fired seven shots at 43-year-old William Green. The trial was set to continue Wednesday. SENT: 370 words.

LOCALIZATION

HOMELESSNESS-ENCAMPMENT SWEEPS-LOCALIZE IT: More cities across the U.S. are cracking down on homeless tent encampments that have grown more visible and become unsafe. Records obtained by The Associated Press show attempts to clear or to mitigate encampments increased in cities from Los Angeles to New York as public pressure grew on officials. Homeless people and their advocates say encampment sweeps are cruel and costly, and there aren’t enough shelter beds or treatment for everyone. But government officials say it’s unacceptable to let encampments fester. We offer tips for localizing the story including how to request data on the number of sweeps. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-UNAPPROVED SCHOOLS-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press on Monday published a story exploring a category of off-the-grid schooling that has gained popularity in Louisiana: Schools that are allowed to operate without state approval as long as they don’t accept public funding. There are laws in many other states that allow anyone to educate children from multiple families with similarly lax oversight. The arrangements raise questions about what kind of education kids are getting — and whether they’re getting one at all. We list the states with these laws and offer ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

COP28–EXTREME HEAT-LOCALIZE IT: Cities across the United States and around the world are grappling with ways to protect people from extreme heat as global warming pushes temperatures higher each year. In the shadow of the United Nations COP28 climate change conference opening later this month in Dubai, much work is already being done in attempts to ease extreme heat at the ground level in U.S. communities. We describe some of these efforts, offer suggestions for local reporting and link to AP coverage plans. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-MED–SYPHILIS-LOCALIZE IT: Syphilis cases in U.S. newborns again are on the rise. It has health officials calling for new measures to stop the increase, including encouraging millions of sexually active women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 3,700 babies were born with congenital syphilis in 2022. That’s 10 times more than a decade ago and a 32% increase from 2021. We link to the CDC’s county-level data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

OPIOID CRISIS-SETTLEMENTS-LOCALIZE IT: Legal settlements could provide local and state governments $50 billion to fight the deadly U.S. opioid overdose crisis. What will that look like in your community and how will the funds be distributed? We suggest resources and reporting threads for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

AUDIO

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

