Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA

— NORTH CAROLINA SCHOOL-FATAL STABBING— Police in North Carolina say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a stabbing at a high school that left one student dead and another hospitalized.

SOUTH CAROLINA

ALEX MURDAUGH-FINANCIAL CRIMES

Already serving time for murder, disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh will now be sentenced for stealing from his clients. Tuesday’s hearing will allow any of his 18 victims to look him in the eye and say to him whatever they want. State prosecutors and Murdaugh’s lawyers agreed to a 27-year prison sentence. It’s an insurance policy in case Murdaugh’s conviction and life without parole sentence for the slayings of his wife and son are overturned on appeal. Murdaugh admitted to the thefts in court earlier this month but the judge delayed sentencing so all his victims could confront him. Murdaugh has adamantly denied killing his wife, Maggie, and his younger son, Paul. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 690 words, photos.

ELECTION 2024-HALEY

NEW YORK — The political arm of the powerful Koch network has endorsed Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign. Americans for Prosperity promises to commit its nationwide army of activists and virtually unlimited funds to help Haley defeat former President Donald Trump in the GOP primary contest. AFP president and CEO Emily Seidel said Tuesday the organization is proud to throw its support behind Haley to win the Republican primary and defeat President Joe Biden next November. Seidel says Haley “offers America the opportunity to turn the page on the current political era.” The AFP decision is a blow to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has championed conservative priorities but has struggled to emerge as the clear Republican Trump alternative. By Steve Peoples. SENT: 820 words, photo.

VIRGINIA

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS-MISINFORMATION-AI

WASHINGTON — The war in Gaza is highlighting the latest advances in artificial intelligence as a way to spread fake images and disinformation. The fake videos and photos are intended to stoke horror and outrage, and mislead people about atrocities or responsibility for casualties. While most of the disinformation about the conflict was created using more conventional means, AI-generated videos and images are becoming more common and easier to create. That has raised concerns about how AI could be used to deceive people about big events in the future such as wars, disasters or next year’s big elections in the U.S. and several other nations. By David Klepper. SENT: 930 words, photos.

— CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT UNIVERSITY-SHOOTING — A person suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken into custody following reports of a shooting at Virginia’s Christopher Newport University.

LOCALIZATION

HOMELESSNESS-ENCAMPMENT SWEEPS-LOCALIZE IT: More cities across the U.S. are cracking down on homeless tent encampments that have grown more visible and become unsafe. Records obtained by The Associated Press show attempts to clear or to mitigate encampments increased in cities from Los Angeles to New York as public pressure grew on officials. Homeless people and their advocates say encampment sweeps are cruel and costly, and there aren’t enough shelter beds or treatment for everyone. But government officials say it’s unacceptable to let encampments fester. We offer tips for localizing the story including how to request data on the number of sweeps. Find the latest Localize It guides.

EDUCATION-UNAPPROVED SCHOOLS-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press on Monday published a story exploring a category of off-the-grid schooling that has gained popularity in Louisiana: Schools that are allowed to operate without state approval as long as they don’t accept public funding. There are laws in many other states that allow anyone to educate children from multiple families with similarly lax oversight. The arrangements raise questions about what kind of education kids are getting — and whether they’re getting one at all. We list the states with these laws and offer ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

COP28–EXTREME HEAT-LOCALIZE IT: Cities across the United States and around the world are grappling with ways to protect people from extreme heat as global warming pushes temperatures higher each year. In the shadow of the United Nations COP28 climate change conference opening later this month in Dubai, much work is already being done in attempts to ease extreme heat at the ground level in U.S. communities. We describe some of these efforts, offer suggestions for local reporting and link to AP coverage plans. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-MED–SYPHILIS-LOCALIZE IT: Syphilis cases in U.S. newborns again are on the rise. It has health officials calling for new measures to stop the increase, including encouraging millions of sexually active women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 3,700 babies were born with congenital syphilis in 2022. That’s 10 times more than a decade ago and a 32% increase from 2021. We link to the CDC’s county-level data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

OPIOID CRISIS-SETTLEMENTS-LOCALIZE IT: Legal settlements could provide local and state governments $50 billion to fight the deadly U.S. opioid overdose crisis. What will that look like in your community and how will the funds be distributed? We suggest resources and reporting threads for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

