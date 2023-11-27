Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

CAMPUS SHOOTING NORTH CAROLINA

RALEIGH, N.C. — The University of North Carolina graduate student charged with fatally shooting his faculty adviser has been found unfit for trial after two mental evaluations, a judge ruled Monday. Tailei Qi, 34, is accused of killing associate professor Zijie Yan in a science building at the state’s flagship public university on Aug. 28. Orange County Superior Court Judge Alyson Grine said Monday that two separate mental evaluations found Qi likely suffers from untreated schizophrenia. Grine ruled that Qi will be committed to Central Regional Hospital in Butner for psychological treatment. By Hannah Schoenbaum. UPCOMING: 350 words by 2:30 p.m.

IMMIGRANT TENSIONS-WORK PERMITS

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Mayors, governors and others have been forceful advocates for newly arrived migrants seeking shelter and work permits. However, their efforts and existing laws have exposed tensions among immigrants who have been in the country for years. Many of these migrants don’t have the same benefits including access to work permits. Some new arrivals feel established immigrants have given them cold shoulders. Thousands of immigrants marched on Nov. 14 in Washington to ask that President Joe Biden extend work authorization to longtime residents as well as new arrivals. Signs read, “Work permits for all!” and “I have been waiting 34 years for a permit.” By Gisela Salomon and Sophia Tareen. SENT: 1,120 words, photos, video, audio.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

POLICE LAWSUIT-DOG DEATH

Roommates who sued a Maryland county on Monday claim police officers illegally entered their apartment without a warrant, detained them at gunpoint and fatally shot their pet dog in front of them without justification. The dog, a 6-year-old boxer mix named Hennessey, didn’t attack the three officers who entered the apartment before two of them shot the animal with their firearms and the third fired a stun gun at it, according to the dog owners’ federal lawsuit. The dog was paralyzed by the officers’ bullets and had to be euthanized, the suit says. By Michael Kunzelman. UPCOMING: About 500 words by 3 p.m.

LOCALIZATION

EDUCATION-UNAPPROVED SCHOOLS-LOCALIZE IT: The Associated Press on Monday published a story exploring a category of off-the-grid schooling that has gained popularity in Louisiana: Schools that are allowed to operate without state approval as long as they don’t accept public funding. There are laws in many other states that allow anyone to educate children from multiple families with similarly lax oversight. The arrangements raise questions about what kind of education kids are getting — and whether they’re getting one at all. We list the states with these laws and offer ideas for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

COP28–EXTREME HEAT-LOCALIZE IT: Cities across the United States and around the world are grappling with ways to protect people from extreme heat as global warming pushes temperatures higher each year. In the shadow of the United Nations COP28 climate change conference opening later this month in Dubai, much work is already being done in attempts to ease extreme heat at the ground level in U.S. communities. We describe some of these efforts, offer suggestions for local reporting and link to AP coverage plans. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-MED–SYPHILIS-LOCALIZE IT: Syphilis cases in U.S. newborns again are on the rise. It has health officials calling for new measures to stop the increase, including encouraging millions of sexually active women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 3,700 babies were born with congenital syphilis in 2022. That’s 10 times more than a decade ago and a 32% increase from 2021. We link to the CDC’s county-level data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

OPIOID CRISIS-SETTLEMENTS-LOCALIZE IT: Legal settlements could provide local and state governments $50 billion to fight the deadly U.S. opioid overdose crisis. What will that look like in your community and how will the funds be distributed? We suggest resources and reporting threads for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

SOCIAL-MEDIA-CHILDREN-STATES-LOCALIZE IT: Dozens of U.S. states, including California and New York, have sued Meta Platforms Inc. alleging that they are harming young people and contributing to the youth mental health crisis. The lawsuits claim that the social media giant deliberately designed features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms, leading to depression, anxiety and eating disorders. We list the states who are suing together, states that have filed separate lawsuits and states that are not suing, along with tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

