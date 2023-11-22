Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

SUPREME COURT-EARLS

RALEIGH, N.C. — An ethics probe into a Black justice’s comments about diversity can move forward after a federal judge denied her request to halt the investigation. Associate Justice Anita Earls sued the state Judicial Standards Commission and its members in August. The Democrat’s lawsuit alleges that the pending probe against her has chilled her First Amendment right to speak freely Her lawyers asked for a preliminary injunction to halt the probe while her lawsuit goes to trial. But a federal judge denied the request late Tuesday. He said the state has a legitimate interest in protecting the integrity of the high court. By Gary D. Robertson and Hannah Schoenbaum. SENT: 560 words, photo.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

CHARLESTON MAYOR-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The historic South Carolina city of Charleston has elected its first Republican mayor since the Reconstruction Era. Results from the South Carolina Election Commission show William Cogswell defeated incumbent Democratic Mayor John Tecklenburg by about 2 percentage points in Tuesday’s runoff. Charleston’s municipal elections are technically nonpartisan. But Tecklenburg is a well-known figure in the state’s Democratic politics, endorsing Joe Biden in South Carolina’s pivotal 2020 presidential primary. Cogswell, who served three terms as a Republican in the state House and describes himself as a moderate, earned endorsements from others within South Carolina’s GOP political circles, including Sen Tim Scott. Charleston last elected a Republican mayor in the 1870s. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 370 words, photo.

____

VIRGINIA

COMMERCIAL SEX RING-ARRESTS

A man and woman accused of running a network of brothels with wealthy and prominent clients in Massachusetts and Virginia are due back in court. The judge is expected to hear arguments on whether Junmyung Lee and Han Lee should remain in jail while they await trial.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MARYLAND-HATE CRIME-COMMISSION

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Attorney General this week suspended a member of the state’s new commission aimed at addressing hate crimes after she posted on social media criticizing the recent actions of Israel in Gaza.

BALTIMORE OFFICER RELEASE

BALTIMORE — A federal judge has denied a compassionate release request filed by a former Baltimore police officer convicted in 2018 as part of the department’s Gun Trace Task Force corruption scandal. Daniel Hersl was sentenced to 18 years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of racketeering and robbery. The 53-year-old ex-detective filed the request last month, saying he was recently diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer that was rapidly spreading. U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III ordered Hersl on Monday to remain incarcerated due to the seriousness of his crimes. Russell says the federal Bureau of Prisons will continue to manage Hersl’s medical care. SENT: 360 words.

____

____

____

——————————

