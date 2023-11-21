Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

TRANSGENDER STUDENTS-PRONOUNS

INDIANAPOLIS — Laws enacted in at least 10 states prohibit or restrict students from using pronouns or names that don’t match their sex assigned at birth. The laws are creating fear for transgender and nonbinary students and sowing confusion for teachers over how to comply but still offer a welcoming environment for everyone in their classes. Mental health experts and LGBTQ+ rights advocates say that requiring parental consent or notification of pronouns forcibly outs trans and nonbinary students, who already face a high risk of bullying and abuse. Supporters of the laws say that parents should be told if children want to use pronouns or names different than those assigned at birth. By Andrew DeMillo and Rick Callahan. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

PHILANTHROPY-BEZOS-HOMELESSNESS

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ fund to support homeless families announced $117 million in new grants on Tuesday to organizations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The grants are a part of a $2 billion commitment Bezos made in 2018 to support homeless families and to run free preschools. The Bezos Day 1 Families Fund has now given almost $640 million to support homeless families. The fund works with an advisory board of experts to identify potential grantee organizations who may then submit funding proposals for consideration. Last year, Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sánchez, told CNN they were committed to giving away the majority of his wealth within his lifetime. By Thalia Beaty. SENT: 680 words, photo.

SOUTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP-SOUTH CAROLINA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump is set to attend South Carolina’s biggest athletic event of the year. Trump will be at the Nov. 25 matchup between the University of South Carolina and Clemson University. That’s according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them. The game, known as the Palmetto Bowl comes, as Trump competes against former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, among others, for the 2024 Republican nomination. It wasn’t immediately clear if Haley would also attend the game. Trump has remained popular in the state ever since his 2016 run for the White House. By Meg Kinnard. SENT: 400 words, photo.

VIRGINIA

VIRGINIA-LEGISLATIVE BILLS

RICHMOND, Va. — Proposals to ensure access to abortion and to ban assault weapons are among the first bills and resolutions filed by Democratic leaders in Virginia for the 2024 legislative session. The bills filed Monday also include a proposal to speed up an increase in the state’s minimum wage and a measure that would automatically restore the rights of convicted felons who have completed their sentences. SENT: 260 words.

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

MARYLAND-HANDGUN LICENSE LAWSUIT

A federal appeals court on Tuesday struck down Maryland’s handgun license law, finding that some of its requirements, which include submitting fingerprints for a background check and taking a firearms safety course, are unconstitutionally restrictive. In a split ruling, judges on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond reversed a lower court decision, saying they considered the case in light of a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision that “effected a sea change in Second Amendment law.”

CHILDREN FATALLY STRUCK

RIVERDALE PARK, Md. — Police in Maryland are identifying two children who were struck by a van and killed as they crossed a street on their way to school. Prince George’s County police on Tuesday identified the students who died after the crash in Riverdale Park a day earlier as 10-year-old Shalom Mbah and 5-year-old Sky Sosa. The children were taken to a hospital, where police say they died. One child’s relative was also struck as he walked with them to Riverdale Elementary School, but police say his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. Police say a van hit the trio in a crosswalk as the driver turned left. The driver wasn’t injured. When police complete their investigation, findings will be turned over to prosecutors. SENT: 300 words.

LOCALIZATION

COP28–EXTREME HEAT-LOCALIZE IT: Cities across the United States and around the world are grappling with ways to protect people from extreme heat as global warming pushes temperatures higher each year. In the shadow of the United Nations COP28 climate change conference opening later this month in Dubai, much work is already being done in attempts to ease extreme heat at the ground level in U.S. communities. We describe some of these efforts, offer suggestions for local reporting and link to AP coverage plans. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-MED–SYPHILIS-LOCALIZE IT: Syphilis cases in U.S. newborns again are on the rise. It has health officials calling for new measures to stop the increase, including encouraging millions of sexually active women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 3,700 babies were born with congenital syphilis in 2022. That’s 10 times more than a decade ago and a 32% increase from 2021. We link to the CDC’s county-level data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

OPIOID CRISIS-SETTLEMENTS-LOCALIZE IT: Legal settlements could provide local and state governments $50 billion to fight the deadly U.S. opioid overdose crisis. What will that look like in your community and how will the funds be distributed? We suggest resources and reporting threads for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

SOCIAL-MEDIA-CHILDREN-STATES-LOCALIZE IT: Dozens of U.S. states, including California and New York, have sued Meta Platforms Inc. alleging that they are harming young people and contributing to the youth mental health crisis. The lawsuits claim that the social media giant deliberately designed features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms, leading to depression, anxiety and eating disorders. We list the states who are suing together, states that have filed separate lawsuits and states that are not suing, along with tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

