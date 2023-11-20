Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

NORTH CAROLINA-TENNESSEE WILDFIRES

PINNACLE, N.C. — Wildfires have prompted the evacuation of campgrounds in North Carolina and Tennessee. While firefighters are preparing for high winds on Monday, officials are hoping for some help from rain expected on Tuesday. A North Carolina Forest Service official says a youth camp and about a dozen homes were evacuated as a wildfire spread in the Sauratown Mountains in Stokes County. No injuries or damage to structures have been reported. In Tennessee, an official says an evacuation was ordered at a campground on Whitwell Mountain as a wildfire stemming from an escaped campfire spread. SENT: 400 words.

BIDEN-TURKEY PARDON

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has spent part of his 81st birthday observing the White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys. Gobblers Liberty and Bell received executive clemency Monday at a White House ceremony. Biden mentioned his age and joked that he wasn’t at the first of these events held 76 years ago. The 20-week-old, 42-pound birds were hatched and bred in Willmar, Minnesota, by the Jennie-O turkey company for the occasion. The turkey pardon ceremony marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Washington. Also Monday, Jill Biden welcomes delivery of a Fraser fir from North Carolina as the official White House Christmas tree. By Darlene Superville. SENT: 710 words, photo, video.

____

VIRGINIA

TACKLING CAR THEFTS

WASHINGTON — The government and police in the nation’s capital are handing out tracking devices and dashboard cameras to local drivers to help stem rising crime rates. The parallel initiatives are part of an anti-crime offensive launched by the Metropolitan Police Department and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s government. Violent crimes including homicides and car thefts have risen sharply. Recent carjacking victims include a Texas congressman. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Lyndsey Appiah flatly stated before the House Judiciary Committee last month the nation’s capital is in the midst of a crime crisis. As of Nov. 14, homicides are up 34% compared with this time last year. Car theft is up 98%. Carjackings are up 104%. By Ashraf Khalil. SENT: 680 words, photos, video.

____

LOCALIZATION

COP28–EXTREME HEAT-LOCALIZE IT: Cities across the United States and around the world are grappling with ways to protect people from extreme heat as global warming pushes temperatures higher each year. In the shadow of the United Nations COP28 climate change conference opening later this month in Dubai, much work is already being done in attempts to ease extreme heat at the ground level in U.S. communities. We describe some of these efforts, offer suggestions for local reporting and link to AP coverage plans. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-MED–SYPHILIS-LOCALIZE IT: Syphilis cases in U.S. newborns again are on the rise. It has health officials calling for new measures to stop the increase, including encouraging millions of sexually active women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 3,700 babies were born with congenital syphilis in 2022. That’s 10 times more than a decade ago and a 32% increase from 2021. We link to the CDC’s county-level data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

OPIOID CRISIS-SETTLEMENTS-LOCALIZE IT: Legal settlements could provide local and state governments $50 billion to fight the deadly U.S. opioid overdose crisis. What will that look like in your community and how will the funds be distributed? We suggest resources and reporting threads for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

SOCIAL-MEDIA-CHILDREN-STATES-LOCALIZE IT: Dozens of U.S. states, including California and New York, have sued Meta Platforms Inc. alleging that they are harming young people and contributing to the youth mental health crisis. The lawsuits claim that the social media giant deliberately designed features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms, leading to depression, anxiety and eating disorders. We list the states who are suing together, states that have filed separate lawsuits and states that are not suing, along with tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

____

——————————

