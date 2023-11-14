Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

NORTH CAROLINA

SPORTS GAMBLING

RALEIGH, N.C. — With licensing applications yet to be received and rules yet to be approved, legalized sports betting in North Carolina isn’t expected to begin in early January as the state’s new gambling laws permitted. Legislation approved by the General Assembly this year said the North Carolina State Lottery Commission, which is tasked with regulating the new mobile and in-person sports gambling, has until next June 15 to launch the betting options. But the law said gambling could begin as soon as Jan. 8. UPCOMING: 300 words by 2 p.m.

KICKED OFF MEDICAID

WASHINGTON — Error-ridden state reviews have purged millions of the poorest Americans from the Medicaid program in recent months. Poverty experts are questioning if the Biden administration is doing enough to stop states from wrongly removing people from the government health care program. Estimates show up to 30 million people could be dropped from Medicaid as states finish reviewing their rolls over the next year. Advocates interviewed around the country say problems with the government forms, websites and phone lines in states including Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Arkansas have led to the high number of people losing Medicaid. Arkansas’ Department of Human Services says it tried to reach people with additional calls, emails and texts. By Amanda Seitz and Kenya Hunter. SENT: 1,270 words, photo, audio.

____

SOUTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-REPUBLICANS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Republican Party’s once-crowded 2024 presidential primary field has suddenly shrunk to just a handful of viable candidates, but it’s unclear if the GOP is any closer to coalescing behind a clear alternative to former President Donald Trump. A day after South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott stunned many of his own staff by suspending his campaign, the fight between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis for a distant second place appears to be intensifying. And some lower-tier candidates insist on battling for relevance, despite growing pressure to bow out of the race altogether. Meanwhile, Trump’s team is cheering on the muddle for second place with Iowa’s Jan. 15 kickoff caucuses just two months away. By Steve Peoples, Meg Kinnard and Thomas Beaumont. SENT: 1,220 words, photos, video.

____

VIRGINIA

JOURNALIST-CONTEMPT

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington is weighing whether to hold in contempt a veteran journalist who has refused to identify her sources for stories about a Chinese scientist who was investigated by the FBI but never charged. The lawsuit from Yanping Chen seeks to force journalist Catherine Herridge to reveal her sources for a series of 2017 stories for Fox News that disclosed the existence of the probe and relied on documents that Chen says were leaked by government officials. Press freedom groups are closely watching the case and say forcing a reporter to reveal sources would have a chilling effect. Herridge now works at CBS. It is not clear when the judge might rule on Chen’s request to hold Herridge in contempt. By Eric Tucker and Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

____

——————————

____

——————————

