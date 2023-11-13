Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

SOUTH CAROLINA

ELECTION 2024-HALEY

NEW YORK — Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign will reserve $10 million in advertising across Iowa and New Hampshire starting in December. It’s a major investment designed to give the former United Nations ambassador an advantage over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The GOP nomination fight is at a critical moment. With Iowa’s first caucuses on Jan. 15, Haley and DeSantis are fighting to emerge as the clear Republican alternative to former President Donald Trump. The DeSantis campaign says there’s no way Haley can beat Trump, and that it’s “confident the Iowa voters will see who will best represent them and their values.” Details of Haley’s plans were provided first on Monday to The Associated Press. By Steve Peoples. SENT: 950 words, photos.

JAIL RIOT

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina say more than a dozen detainees are facing charges after a fiery riot at a county jail that is already subject to a federal civil rights investigation. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies and the Columbia Fire Department responded to a fire at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Sunday night. Investigators believe detainees burned bedsheets and armed themselves with blunt objects in the incident that “turned into a riot.” Firefighters forced open a door broken by a detainee and extinguished the blaze. Fourteen of 40 detainees taken into custody are being charged with rioting and two are charged with arson. The jail is one of two in the state under federal investigation. SENT: 520 words.

____

VIRGINIA

HOUSE REPUBLICANS

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia House Republicans have voted for outgoing Speaker Todd Gilbert to continue leading their caucus, despite the party’s loss of its majority in the chamber in last week’s election. Gilbert fended off a challenge from Majority Leader Terry Kilgore and was elected Republican leader at an organizational meeting Sunday. The caucus confirmed the outcome in a statement that did not disclose the vote count. It’s not uncommon for caucus leaders to face a challenge after an election cycle that hands their party a loss. Democrats prevailed in at least 51 of the 100 seats in the House of Delegates. One very close race has not been called by The Associated Press. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 300 words, photos.

COMMERCIAL SEX RING-ARRESTS

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man and woman accused of operating a commercial sex ring with wealthy and prominent clients in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., suburbs have appeared in court. But a hearing on whether they should remain behind bars while they await trial was delayed until next week. They answered yes and no questions from the judge about whether they understood that they were waiving their right to a preliminary hearing, but otherwise did not speak. U.S. Magistrate Judge David Hennessy scheduled a detention hearing for Nov. 22. An attorney for Junmyung Lee declined to comment after the hearing, and Han Lee’s lawyer declined to comment last week. By Alanna Durkin Richer. SENT: 360 words, photo.

VIRGINIA GOVERNOR-SPANBERGER

RICHMOND, Va. — Republicans are responding to Democratic Virginia congresswoman Abigail Spanberger’s announcement she’ll run for governor in 2025. The National Republican Congressional Committee says Spanberger’s decision not to seek reelection to the U.S. House next year shows swing seat Democrats “are scrambling for the exits.” The group says Republicans will flip Spanberger’s seat. Spanberger said Monday she’ll focus on trying to lower prescription drug prices, grow the middle class and ease inflation. The three-term congresswoman also emphasizes the importance of protecting women’s reproductive rights. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin is term-limited. Among other Republicans, Attorney General Jason Miyares and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears are seen as likely contenders. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 860 words, photos, audio.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

SERIAL KILLINGS-TRIAL

Jurors hear closing arguments and begin deliberations in the trial of a suspected serial killer accused of killing two people in Delaware and four in Philadelphia, including his mother, in 2021. By Randall Chase. UPCOMING: 650 words by 5:30 p.m.

____

LOCALIZATION

US-MED–SYPHILIS-LOCALIZE IT: Syphilis cases in U.S. newborns again are on the rise. It has health officials calling for new measures to stop the increase, including encouraging millions of sexually active women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 3,700 babies were born with congenital syphilis in 2022. That’s 10 times more than a decade ago and a 32% increase from 2021. We link to the CDC’s county-level data and offer tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

US-MED–CHILDHOOD VACCINATIONS-LOCALIZE IT: The proportion of U.S. kindergartners exempted from school attendance vaccination requirements has hit its highest level ever. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday released a report detailing the trends. Nationally, 3% of kindergartners got exemptions. Experts say more parents are questioning routine childhood vaccinations that they used to automatically accept. We link to info on exemption rules and vaccination rates and provide tips for local reporting. Find the latest Localize It guides.

OPIOID CRISIS-SETTLEMENTS-LOCALIZE IT: Legal settlements could provide local and state governments $50 billion to fight the deadly U.S. opioid overdose crisis. What will that look like in your community and how will the funds be distributed? We suggest resources and reporting threads for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

SOCIAL-MEDIA-CHILDREN-STATES-LOCALIZE IT: Dozens of U.S. states, including California and New York, have sued Meta Platforms Inc. alleging that they are harming young people and contributing to the youth mental health crisis. The lawsuits claim that the social media giant deliberately designed features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms, leading to depression, anxiety and eating disorders. We list the states who are suing together, states that have filed separate lawsuits and states that are not suing, along with tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

SCHOOL VOUCHERS-COST-LOCALIZE IT: Some of the states letting higher-income families use taxpayer money for private school tuition are seeing more families than they expected taking them up on the offer, and they might have to scramble to shore up their budgets on the fly as a result. We name the states with these expanded programs and offer suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ISRAEL-HAMAS-STYLE GUIDE-LOCALIZE IT: This advisory includes AP’s latest guidance related to the Israel-Hamas war, including important context and definitions. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

AUDIO

____

——————————

