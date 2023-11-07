Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Delaware, and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org

Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to 919-510-8937, 202-641-9660, 410-837-8315, 804-643-6646 or metro@ap.org. Mid-South Assistant News Director Jonathan Drew can be reached at 919-510-8937 or jdrew@ap.org.

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Coverage Plan will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern unless specified otherwise.

SOUTH CAROLINA

MURDAUGH KILLINGS-APPEAL

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The clerk of court accused of tampering with the South Carolina jury that found Alex Murdaugh guilty of murder has denied asking jurors if they thought he was guilty before deliberations. She has also denied suggesting to jurors that she thought Murdaugh killed his wife and son. Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill gave a sworn statement filed Tuesday by prosecutors. The prosecutors told a judge there is no need to hold a hearing to determine if Alex Murdaugh gets a new trial. The defense wants the hearing where jurors, Hill and other court employees could be questioned under oath and their messages and texts subpoenaed. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 770 words, photos.

____

VIRGINIA

ELECTION 2023-VIRGINIA

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants voters to extend Republicans’ “license to lead” as the legislative campaign cycle comes to a close. The nation is closely watching Tuesday’s election in Virginia for hints of what may come in the 2024 presidential cycle. Voters are deciding whether to empower Republicans with full state government control or let Democrats continue serving as a bulwark against Youngkin’s agenda. Youngkin says on Fox News Channel voters need to send him a team that’ll work with him in Richmond to take Virginia to “new heights.” All 140 General Assembly seats are up for grabs. Abortion is a top concern on the minds of many voters. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 860 words, photos, audio.

ELECTION 2023-VIRGINIA-CASINO

RICHMOND, Va. — Voters in Virginia’s capital city are deciding whether developers can move forward with a proposed $562 million resort casino. A referendum on whether to allow the gambling and entertainment complex is before Richmond voters for a second time in Tuesday’s election. The city narrowly rejected the proposal two years ago. The developers returned with a retooled proposal and invested around $10 million into a pro-casino campaign aimed at building support for the project. It has the backing of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney but has also faced considerable opposition. Developers say a casino would create 1,300 permanent jobs and reap $30 million in annual tax revenue. By Sarah Rankin. SENT: 560 words, photos.

VIRGINIA-CANDIDATE-LIVESTREAMED SEX

RICHMOND, Va. — As Democrats seek to gain control of the House Delegates in Tuesday’s election, one of the key races hinges on a candidate whose campaign was upended by revelations she engaged in sex acts with her husband on a pornographic website. Susanna Gibson is running against Republican businessman David Owen in one of the state’s most competitive districts. SENT: 360 words, photos.

____

MARYLAND/DELAWARE

HUNTER BIDEN-CONGRESS

WASHINGTON — The prosecutor overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation is testifying before congressional investigators. The closed-door interview Tuesday marks the first time a special counsel will appear before Congress in the middle of a probe. It comes as House Republicans are aiming to ramp up their impeachment inquiry into the president and his family after weeks of stalemate. Members of the House Judiciary Committee are expected to question David Weiss on allegations that he did not have full authority in the yearslong case into the president’s son. A spokesperson for Weiss calls his testimony “unprecedented.” By Farnoush Amiri and Lindsay Whitehurst. SENT: 570 words, photos, audio.

____

LOCALIZATION

OPIOID CRISIS-SETTLEMENTS-LOCALIZE IT: Legal settlements could provide local and state governments $50 billion to fight the deadly U.S. opioid overdose crisis. What will that look like in your community and how will the funds be distributed? We suggest resources and reporting threads for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

SOCIAL-MEDIA-CHILDREN-STATES-LOCALIZE IT: Dozens of U.S. states, including California and New York, have sued Meta Platforms Inc. alleging that they are harming young people and contributing to the youth mental health crisis. The lawsuits claim that the social media giant deliberately designed features on Instagram and Facebook that addict children to its platforms, leading to depression, anxiety and eating disorders. We list the states who are suing together, states that have filed separate lawsuits and states that are not suing, along with tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

BALLOT INITIATIVES-LOCALIZE IT: This year marks the 125th anniversary of South Dakota becoming the first state in the nation to enact a process for citizens to initiate ballot measures — a prominent example of direct democracy in America. Today about 165 million people live in 25 states with provisions that let residents bypass the legislature to amend the constitution and enact or repeal laws. We list out the states where these provisions exist, offer resources and suggest tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

SCHOOL VOUCHERS-COST-LOCALIZE IT: Some of the states letting higher-income families use taxpayer money for private school tuition are seeing more families than they expected taking them up on the offer, and they might have to scramble to shore up their budgets on the fly as a result. We name the states with these expanded programs and offer suggestions for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ELECTIONS-WORKER TURNOVER-LOCALIZE IT: Local election offices across the country are seeing historic turnover, an exodus fueled by election conspiracies and threats against election workers. We highlight AP’s findings and offer resources and tips for localizing the story. Find the latest Localize It guides.

ISRAEL-HAMAS-STYLE GUIDE-LOCALIZE IT: This advisory includes AP’s latest guidance related to the Israel-Hamas war, including important context and definitions. Find the latest Localize It guides.

____

AUDIO

UN Security Council fails to agree on Israel-Hamas war as Gaza death toll passes 10,000

Governors’ races, abortion in Ohio and Virginia’s legislature are on the ballot

WeWork seeks bankruptcy protection, a stunning fall for a firm once valued at close to $50 billion

An 11-year-old killed in Cincinnati has been identified and police are seeking the shooter

____

NEW TO STORYSHARE: SOLUTIONS JOURNALISM NETWORK

Looking for more state news and photos? Sign up to participate in AP StoryShare, an online platform where news organizations from a growing list of states share content.

Besides state and regional news, StoryShare offers distinctive reporting around broad topics such as climate, education and Indigenous affairs. The platform now also has a network devoted to solutions-focused journalism.

Access to StoryShare is free for AP members. For account information, contact Jennifer Lehman at jlehman@ap.org or our team at storyshare@ap.org.

——————————

If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send them to the AP state photo center in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

——————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.