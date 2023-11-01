Greater Mid-Atlantic News Digest 1 p.m.

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select stories. For up-to-the minute information on…

date 2023-11-01

RALEIGH, N.C. — A panel of North Carolina state trial judges hears arguments from lawyer for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leaders over the governor’s request to block several provisions approved by the General Assembly that reduce the number of appointments he makes to several key regulatory boards and commissions. The preliminary injunction hearing marks another legal battle between Cooper and GOP legislators over the balance of power to carry out laws and set policy. By Gary Robertson. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2 p.m.

ELECTION 2023-VIRGINIA-CAMPAIGN FINANCE

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia legislative candidates raised $46 million over about four weeks in the month of October, according to newly filed finance disclosures, with Democrats collectively reporting a fundraising edge in the final campaign stretch. By Sarah Rankin.

MORMON CHURCH FINANCES-LAWSUIT

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A federal lawsuit alleges the investment arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints misused hundreds of thousands of dollars donated by three men by investing the money instead of using it for charitable purposes as they claim was promised. The lawsuit was filed in Salt Lake City Tuesday by three men, one from Virginia and two from Utah. They say they collectively donated about $350,000 over the past decade. The lawsuit seeks an independent entity to oversee the funds and class-action certification that could bring millions of church members into the case. A church spokesman didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. By Mead Gruver. SENT: 590 words, photo.

MISSISSIPPI DELTA RESEARCH CONSORTIUM

NEW ORLEANS — LSU and Tulane University are receiving a $22 million award from the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to lead a consortium seeking ways to save the ecologically fragile Lower Mississippi River Delta. The two university’s announced the award Wednesday morning. Six historically Black colleges and universities are also part of the consortium. They are Southern University, Xavier University of New Orleans, Jackson State, Grambling State, Dillard and Alcorn State. Also part of the group are University of Southern Mississippi, the University of Central Florida, the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, the Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium, the Water Institute of the Gulf and the College of William & Mary in Virginia. SENT: 250 words, photo.

