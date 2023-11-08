Great Elm: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Group (GEG) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.8 million…

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Great Elm Capital Group (GEG) on Wednesday reported profit of $2.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share.

The holding company that invests in businesses and assets posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period.

